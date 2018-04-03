Banita Sandhu, the Indian British actress took Hindi classes for her Bollywood debut film October. "The film was offered to me a year before it was shot. So I hired a Hindi tutor. I was learning the language along with my university classes. Learning a language like Hindi when you live in London and people around you speak in English, it is very hard to pick it up," she was quoted saying.

Banita Sandhu, the Indian British actress took Hindi classes for her Bollywood debut film October. The stunning lady is excited to make the British audience watch the International film which is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Banita Sandhu was quoted saying “The film was offered to me a year before it was shot. So I hired a Hindi tutor. I was learning the language along with my university classes. Learning a language like Hindi when you live in London and people around you speak in English, it is very hard to pick it up.”

The director helped her improve her language issues by training her through video calls. She shared her language issues with Shoojit who made her learn the Indian accent which she thinks is the key aspect. When asked about Indian cinema, she said that language is no longer a barrier and with Hindi cinema, if the content is good, the movie will be watched. She further added, “It is another world where we can open our eyes to. I am really looking forward to all the British audience as well to watch it. It is an international film and a beautiful piece of art.” She actress has watched the movie and is proud of the way it has come out.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, October starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu revolves around a tale of love between two hotel management trainees and how an accident changes the course of their life. The movie will hit the floors on April 13th, 2018.

