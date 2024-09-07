Bao Nguyen To Direct Feature Documentary About Jimi Hendrix

Bao Nguyen, the director of 'The Greatest Night' in Pop, has been chosen to direct Jimi, a new documentary about the legendary rock star Jimi Hendrix.

Bao Nguyen, the director of ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’, has been chosen to direct Jimi, a new documentary about the legendary rock star Jimi Hendrix, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

This is the first time the Hendrix estate has authorized a feature documentary on his life, which will focus on his early years in London.

“Telling the story of Jimi Hendrix during his pivotal years in London is both a profound honor and a unique responsibility,” Nguyen said in a statement on Friday. “London has always been a city that inspires me. Having lived there, I felt a deep connection to its creative energy, much like Jimi did when his creativity reached extraordinary heights.”

Nguyen, who was recently nominated for three Emmys for The Greatest Night in Pop, has previously directed acclaimed documentaries like Live From New York!, celebrating 40 years of Saturday Night Live, and Be Water, a film about Bruce Lee for ESPN.

Jimi will explore Hendrix’s journey from being an unknown sideman, known as Jimmy James, to his breakout performance at the Monterey Pop Festival. The documentary will also cover his rise to fame and his tragic death from a drug overdose in 1970.

The film will include interviews, never-before-seen photos, and archival footage to give a detailed look at Hendrix’s life and career.

Producers of Jimi include Derik Murray, Dana O’Keefe, and Janie Hendrix. Executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Brian Gersh, Colin Smeeton, Matthew Gross, and Ryan Beedie.

(With inputs from ANI)