Bard of Blood's first episode can now be streamed for free at Netflix without signup, actor Emraan Hashmi took to his official twitter handle to announce about the preview of the series.

Emraan Hashmi’s new Netflix series Bard Of Blood is now accessible to non- Netflix member too. Emraan Hashmi took to his official twitter handle and posted that now viewers don’t have the need to sign up for the first episode of the latest series Bard Of Blood, they can watch it for free.

Emran Hashmi tweeted that is the mission briefing from agent Kabir Anand and te preview of the first episode of Bard of Blood is available on Netflix without sign up.

Netflix also said that they bring different stories to bring people closer to great stories and they believe that many people will find the thrilling story of spy Kabir Anand very appealing and they are excited to make the first episode of the series available for everyone for a limited time. They also said that they will consider this option for doing it for other films and series.

Mission briefing from Agent Kabir Anand:

Preview the first episode of #BardOfBlood without sign up here. https://t.co/LOVifhhBuc — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 28, 2019

Bard Of Blood is a story of RAW agent Kabir Anand, who is a sleeper agent and has taken the mission in Balochistan to rescue the for Indian spies, who were captured by the other country. The story will lead to many suspense as the mission faces a lot of struggle and how Kabir faces a tough time because he is facing struggles from his past too.

Bard of Blood released its first episode on September 27, 2019. The series is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is available in three languages Hindi, English, and Urdu. The series is written by Gaurav Verma and is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App