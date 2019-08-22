Bard of Blood trailer: Bard of Blood is Netflix upcoming spy thriller starring Emraan Hashmi, the trailer of the series is out now. Here are the full cast and crew of the series.

Bard of Blood trailer: Bard of Blood trailer is out today, after the season 2 of Sacred Games, the web is going to create a Buzz with a thriller casting Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The spy thriller is based on the novel that was published in the year 2015 and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The genre of a book is spy fiction and now it has been transformed in a web series. The series is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

The series is directorial of Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh. Sujoy Ghosh has given many hit films to the Bollywood and in other languages as well. He made films like Bluff Master, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, Baang Baang and recent hit Badla starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan.

The series is going to cast many popular actors. Emraan Hashmi is roped in the lead role. The film is also starring Amyra Dastur, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kirti Kulhari, Ekta Kapoor, Jaideep Alhawat, Ajay Mahendru, and Suhail Nayyar. The series will be available in Hindi, English, Punjabi and Urdu language.

The series cinematography is done by Chirantan Das, the music of the series is given by Gilad Benamram, Prashant Singh appointed as casting director, series is edited by Antara Lahiri, Nitin Baid, Sangeeth Varghese, costumes were designed by Fabeha, and behind the scenes were taken by Pawan Parshuram Khade.

Emraan Hashmi will be seen as an agent in the film, the actor was last seen in the film Why Cheat India. The actor will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Gangster Drama, Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Remake of Malayalam film Ezra, Shantanu Baagchi’s film Father’s Day, The Body alongside Rishi Kapoor, Captain Nawab, and Murder 4.

