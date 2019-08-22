Bard of Blood trailer: The trailer of the Netflix series is out and everyone is in thrill after watching the action-packed trailer of the amazing series based on the novel Bard of Blood written by Bilal Siddiqui

Bard of Blood, a Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Original series trailer is out and will leave you giving heebie-jeebies. It is a thriller series which is from novel Bard of Blood and is written by Bilal Siddiqui. The series is casting Emraan Hashmi as the lead role, he is playing the character of Kabir Anand and Sobhita Dhulipala is starring opposite him with Vineet Kumar Singh, these three spies go out on a mission which will be seen in the upcoming series what happens next.

The series is also casting Kirti Kulhari, Shashank Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat and the other co-stars, the series is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The Netflix thriller series will release on September 27 and it will be in the four languages Hindi, English, Urdu, and Punjabi.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted about the trailer and said that it is a tale of espionage, vengeance, love, and duty and he is hoping that the viewers will enjoy it.

Parineeti Chopra also tweeted about the trailer and she was amazed after watching it, her amuse was clearly visible in her latest tweet.

Bilal Siddiqi the writer of the novel Bard of Blood also tweeted that it is an interrogation to remember.

Meera Chopra the actress also tweeted that the trailer is so good and she couldn’t take the eyes off from Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Omg this is soooo good. @iamsrk I couldn’t take my eyes off u and i couldnt stop laughing 👏👏👏. @emraanhashmi you are such a stunning #BardofBlood. Cannot wait for this one @NetflixIndia ammazingg!! https://t.co/irYGmozdqP — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) August 22, 2019

As the reaction says about the trailer, the series is going to be full of thrill and excitement and will leave you giving goosebumps.

