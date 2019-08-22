Bard Of Blood trailer review: Netflix has released the official trailer of Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Slated to stream online from September 27, Bard of Blood also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kirti Kulhari among many others.

Bard Of Blood trailer review: After enthralling the audience with Sacred Games 2, Netflix is all set to release its next original series titled Bard Of Blood. Directed by Badla fame director Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Bard of Blood brings one of the best talents in the industry to tell a story of an ex-RAW agent Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi) who goes to Balochistan in Pakistan on a secret mission to release captured Indian spies known as Adonis.

In his mission, Kabir Anand is joined by Isha Sengupta (Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala) and Veer Singh (Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh). However, Kabir Anand is also troubled with his past that compelled him to quit RAW. Would Kabir manage to succeed in his mission? Or will the burden of his past overweigh the mission? With action-packed sequences, a compelling story, talented star cast and high dose of suspense and drama, Bard Of Blood is certainly impressive.

Ahead of its premiere on September 27, Netflix has been building up the curiosity and excitement with enticing teasers starring Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier in the day today, a video was released featuring SRK and Emraan Hashmi on Netflix’s official YouTube account. In the video, the actor turned producer can be seen miserably failing in interrogating the Bard Of Blood actor.

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan’s promotional video here:

Bard Of Blood will start streaming on Netflix from September 27, 2019. The 8 episode series will also star Amura Dastur, Shashank Arora, Kirti Kulhari, Ekta Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Suhail Nayyar in key roles.

