Bard of Blood Trailer: Netflix is going to stream its new Indian series Bard of Blood from September 27. The trailer video of the series is out starring actor Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The series also stars Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amyra Dastur and Shashank Arora.

Bard of Blood Trailer: Netflix India has released the trailer of its upcoming Indian series Bard of Blood which is being produced by Indian actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilies production house. Before this, a series of teasers were uploaded yesterday in which Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi appeared on the screen interrogating each other in a 4-minute promotional video by Netflix India. SRK is seen referring to himself as Don, Badshah, and Baazigar. Emraan Hashmi’s silent character turns out to be a super spy whose name is Adonis.

The first and official trailer of Bard of Blood begins in Balochistan where Indian spies have been captured and are about to be butchered before they could convey an important piece of information to India. Former spy Kabir Anand aka Adonis (played by Emraan Hashmi) is called by the PMO to go to Balochistan for this rescue mission along with Isha (Made In heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala) and Veer (Vineet Kumar Singh). Kabir is recalled to save the country from his new life as Shakespeare professor in Mumbai.

Bard of Blood is an adaptation of debutant author Bilal Siddiqui’s novel starring Emraan Hashmi as a former secret agent who is an English professor and sent for a dangerous mission. It is full of exotic locations, phenomenal action sequences and strong characters.

Check out the trailer of Bard of Blood starring Emran Hashmi here:

The series is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta who is notable for Te3n a 2016 Indian Hindi thriller film. The seven-episode series also stars Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amyra Dastur and Shashank Arora and will begin streaming on Netflix from September 27, 2019.

Check out the promotional video starring Shah Rukh Khan, Emran Hashmi here:

