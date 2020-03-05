Yes, you heard it right! Anirudh finally agrees to perform all the post-marriage rituals with Bondita. Whereas he has not accepted Bondita as her wife yet.

Barrister Babu: Anirudh married Bondita as she was forcefully getting married to an old man who dies inside the mandap while getting married. In the end, Bondita was forced to become a Sati. Anirudh was against this idea of ruining Bondita’s life at such a young age.

Anirudh tried to oppose the villagers and eventually ended up getting married to Bondita. Now Anirudh is devasted as he has lost her childhood love Sudamini since he is married to Bondita now and he disagrees to complete the post-marriage ritual.

Bondita is missing her home and wants to visit her family, but she can’t leave her laws house unless she and Anirudh perform the post-wedding rituals. Anirudh feels bad for Bondita and at last, agrees to complete the rituals for the sake of Bondita.

Anirudh has definitely agreed to perform the post-wedding rituals but he has not accepted Bondita as his wife yet. He is still devastated Sudamini is no longer by his side. Bondita is totally unaware of this as she is just a small child.

Barrister Babu is a family drama television serial telecasted on Colors TV. Aura Bhatnagar plays the role of Bondita Roy Chaudhary and Pravisht Mishra plays the role of Anirudh Roy Chaudhary in the daily soap. The series premiered on 11 February 2020 and has completed 18 episodes till now. The show is telecasted from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Colors TV.

It will be very interesting to see how the post-wedding rituals are performed and when will Anirudh accepts Bondita as his better-half.

