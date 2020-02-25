Barrister Babu: Bondita came home and watch that nobody is interested in welcoming her. Bondita spoke continuously and her in-laws watch him like idols. Anirudh asks his servant to take Bondita to take her into the study.

Barrister Babu: Anirudh gets married to Bondita so that he could save her from the old rituals and take her home. While getting married he forgot about his childhood love and forgot that while saving Bondita he is going to upset Saudamini for life. Anirudh got married and took Bondita home. Bondita gets happy as she saw a big house and electronic items in the new home.

Bondita showed her kiddish nature as she switched on and of to check how the bulbs are getting on and off. Bondita then entered the house and her chit chat irritate her in-laws. She is if the family will not welcome the newly married bride inside the house. Then Anirudh asked his servant to take Bondita inside the study room. Bondita gets excited as she saw all new items in the study room.

Bondita then entered Anirudh’s room and set on the swing which Anirudh had decorated for Saudamini to propose her. Saudamini was waiting for Anirudh so that he can propose her but she saw Anirudh’s brother, he tells him that Anirudh has come with a bride. Saudamini received a shock and got upset because of Anirudh’s unexpected move.

On the other hand, Bihari tried to take away Bondita from Anirudh’s room but Bondita said that she is the wife of owner and she can go wherever she wanted. After listing continuous chit chat of Bondita and regretting his decision he got frustrated and he destroyed the entire room. Bodita gets shocked as she was not expecting such behaviour from Anirudh.

