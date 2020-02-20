Barrister Babu: Colors TV is all set to come up with the other new TV serial Barrister Babu. The show is a production pf Shashi Sumeet Productions. Colors have always been the medium for entertainment and moral giving stories to the viewers brings another hearth touching concept where a girl got full support from her future husband to fulfill her dream and be a Barrister.

In the previous episodes, we saw how Bondita was all set to get married to an old man forcibly. Also, her mother was locked somewhere and she was helpless to save her child. During which Anirudh who also was attending the wedding find the situation wrong and raised his voice against the forceful marriage of a girl with an old man.

Anirudh not even just raise his voice also had multiple clashes with the villagers and housemates. Meanwhile, the old man dies in the mandap and the marriage was called off. The situation was a sudden blow for Anirudh and was completely against the marriage concept. After which the villagers asked Bondita to perform sati as her husband died during the wedding, which just added more anger and Anirudh indulges a big fight with the villagers. He warns everyone that he will burn the entire village if they forcibly get Bondita to become a Sati.

Colors TV was previously successful with the TV show Balika Vadhu based on child marriage. Sashi Sumeet Productions is a popular product that is famous for all the unique concepts. The other shows of the production were the popular Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Punar Vivaah, Mein Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki, etc.

‪Ek pratha jab todegi dusri pratha ko tab kis mod par aa jayega yeh rishta! Dekhiye #BarristerBabu, jald hi sirf #Colors par. ‬#PravishtMishra Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni #TarkSeFark COLORS TV यांनी वर पोस्ट केले सोमवार, १३ जानेवारी, २०२०

