After a powerpacked stint in Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is likely to join the starcast of Barrister Babu as coronavirus lockdown eases.

As India gears to open its economy under Unlock 1, situations will not be the same as before. Even though the Indian television industry has got the permission to resume shooting, they have been urged to follow a set of guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety and curb the spread of Covid-19. Among the many precautions, one of them bars the entry of children on sets. Since Colors Tv’s show Barrister Babu revolves around an 8-year-old girl Bondita Das, played by child actor Aura Bhatnagar, the makers are now forced to take a leap.

Latest reports suggest that the makers of Barrister Babu are looking for someone with a Bengali touch and mischievious personality. One of the actors who fits the bill perfectlty and has been approached to play Bondita Das is none other than Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Even though the makers and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are yet to give out an official confirmation, reports are rife that Barrister Babu could be the actor’s next big project after Bigg Boss 13. Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame with her stint as Gopi Bahu in Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Saathiya and then entered Bigg Boss 13 to break away from her ‘Bahu’ image. The actor had to leave Bigg Boss 13 mid-way due to a back injury.

Due to coronavirus lockdown, several telly shows have been either pulled off air or are planning a complete revamp. While Naagin 4 is shutting down to pave way for Naagin 5, shows like Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao have come to an abrupt end.

