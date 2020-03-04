In today's episode, we will see that Aniruddh will deny performing the post-marriage rituals with Bondita, as he is missing his love Saudamini. Read the full article to know more.

Barrister Babu spoiler alert: As we all know that in the show Aniruddh and Bondita are the lead characters. Aniruddh is a young lawyer from London and Bondita is a girl of 8 years. The story revolves around this 8-year-old girl Bondita Daas who married Anirudh Roy Choudhary in her childhood and how Anirudh fights society for her education and help her in every aspect. Till now we saw that Aniruddh stops Bondita to get married to an old man, and then he is forced to marry her himself.

As per the last episode of the show Barrister Babu, Aniruddh is now in a dilemma, whether to continue his wedding with Bondita or not. As Aniruddh just married Bondita to save her life and not because he has some feelings for her. He married her just for the sake of humanity. In front of the society, Aniruddh and Bondita are a married couple but Aniruddh loves his childhood friend Saudamini aka Mini and he is not able to forget her.

When Mini got to know that Aniruddh has married Bondita, she was very upset and heartbroken. She felts that how can Aniruddh take such a big step of marrying Bondita. Now Aniruddh who is confused in whether to carry the wedding forward or not refused to perform the marriage rituals with Bondita. By seeing this happen Bondita questions him over the reality.

The show premiered on 11th, February 2010, through network Viacom 18 and it is broadcasted on Colors channel

Now, what will happen further? Will Aniruddh carry the wedding forward? Will Aniruddh marry his Childhood love and leave Bondita?

