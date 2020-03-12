In today's episode of Barrister Babu, we will see that Anirudh and Bondita will accept their marriage and Anirudh is ready to do all his duties towards Bondta as her husband. Read the full article to know more.

Barrister Babu spoiler alert: As we know that Anirudh and Bondita are the lead characters of the show, where Anirudh is a young lawyer from London and on the other hand Bondita is just an 8 years old girl. The plot of the story is very interesting and revolves around the girl Bondita Daas. In the plot of the show, we will also see the love between this couple after a lot of sacrifices and trouble. The show is extremely popular and is aired on Colors Tv.

In the recent episode of Barrister Babu, we saw that Anirudh and Bondita’s life is going to change now as they both have accepted their marriage. After a lot of ups and downs, Anirudh realizes that Bondita is not at fault at all in this whole matter and he cannot punish her for this. So finally, after his realization, Anirudh s now ready to fulfill all his duties towards Bondita as her husband. As every girl gets emotional after leaving her parents home as the traditions of the Indian Wedding, Bondita also gets emotional and she started crying.

Bondita told Anirudh that he is missing her mother a lot and she wants to go home and meet her, on this note Anirudh agrees with Bondita and allows her to go and meet her mother. While Anirudh was unaware of the fact that when Bondita will go at her mother’s place, a big dhamaka will unfold as Bijoy refuses to let a widow Sumita be at her house.

What will happen further? what more is Anirudh and Bondita’s wedding waiting to see?

