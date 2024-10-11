Barun Sobti Has This To Say About His Role in ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’

Actor Barun Sobti, who is best known for his intense roles, is all set for the release of his new series 'Raat Jawaan Hai' which is set to premiere on Sony Live on October 11.

The actor, who has gained popularity on both television and OTT platforms, recently shared what drew him to the project.

Speaking to ANI, Barun explained his reasons for taking on a more light-hearted role this time and shared that after doing intense and serious roles for a long time, he was craving something different.

“So it was the idea that one time I was like, there’s way too much serious, intense stuff happening in my career and on the web space. And one of these nights, me and my wife wanted to watch something light. But there was nothing apart from Hollywood shows or movies. And I was thinking that, you know, maybe the whole thriller or intense angle needs a break,” the actor said.

Barun also shared how the show came to him at the right time, adding, “So I was looking for a show, like a little light-hearted show. And surprisingly, Rajiv and I came in around that time, maybe a month or two, up and down. And I was kind of looking for it. I thought that if I am going on the OTT space and trying to surf and struggling to find light-hearted stuff, that means the remainder audience of the country might be going through the same thing. And I should do something lighthearted and to top it up it was so irrelevant the way it was written. So I was like a treat.”

On the impact of OTT platforms on his career, Barun shared how it has given him more room to explore different roles.

“I can’t be more thankful though than the OTT revolution for anything else. Yeah. It just brought along the exact same kind of things that I wanted to do, with respect to the narratives that were being said, with respect to the temperament of the society and the characters, um, you know, the audacity that people wanted, so yeah, and everywhere,” Barun added.

Raat Jawaan Hai also stars Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat and is a story about the joys and challenges of parenthood. Produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited, the series blends humor, drama, and heartfelt moments, offering viewers a refreshing take on friendship and family life.

(With inputs from ANI)