Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Barun Sobti Has This To Say About His Role in ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’

Actor Barun Sobti, who is best known for his intense roles, is all set for the release of his new series 'Raat Jawaan Hai' which is set to premiere on Sony Live on October 11.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Barun Sobti Has This To Say About His Role in ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’

Actor Barun Sobti, who is best known for his intense roles, is all set for the release of his new series ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ which is set to premiere on Sony Live on October 11.

The actor, who has gained popularity on both television and OTT platforms, recently shared what drew him to the project.

Speaking to ANI, Barun explained his reasons for taking on a more light-hearted role this time and shared that after doing intense and serious roles for a long time, he was craving something different.

“So it was the idea that one time I was like, there’s way too much serious, intense stuff happening in my career and on the web space. And one of these nights, me and my wife wanted to watch something light. But there was nothing apart from Hollywood shows or movies. And I was thinking that, you know, maybe the whole thriller or intense angle needs a break,” the actor said.

Barun also shared how the show came to him at the right time, adding, “So I was looking for a show, like a little light-hearted show. And surprisingly, Rajiv and I came in around that time, maybe a month or two, up and down. And I was kind of looking for it. I thought that if I am going on the OTT space and trying to surf and struggling to find light-hearted stuff, that means the remainder audience of the country might be going through the same thing. And I should do something lighthearted and to top it up it was so irrelevant the way it was written. So I was like a treat.”

On the impact of OTT platforms on his career, Barun shared how it has given him more room to explore different roles.
“I can’t be more thankful though than the OTT revolution for anything else. Yeah. It just brought along the exact same kind of things that I wanted to do, with respect to the narratives that were being said, with respect to the temperament of the society and the characters, um, you know, the audacity that people wanted, so yeah, and everywhere,” Barun added.

Raat Jawaan Hai also stars Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat and is a story about the joys and challenges of parenthood. Produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited, the series blends humor, drama, and heartfelt moments, offering viewers a refreshing take on friendship and family life.

MUST READ | Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Kajol, Maniesh Paul Wish Big B On Birthday

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Barun Sobti Barun Sobti news Raat Hawaan Hai
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox