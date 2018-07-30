After confirming Erica Fernandes as the leading lady of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, latest reports suggest that Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti will play the memorable role of Mr Bajaj in the show. The show will premiere on Star Plus from August.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most anticipated shows of recent times. After the announcement of Kang Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Erica Fernandes as the leading lady of the show, speculations around rest of the characters have started doing rounds. Amid speculations that suggest Parth Samthaan of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan will be essaying the role of Anurag Basu, recent reports suggest that Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti will essay the memorable role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj in the show.

On being quipped about the same, the actor refuted the speculations and stated that he is not aware of any such thing.

With this, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 11, is speculated to be essaying the role of Komolika in the show. Responding to the speculations, Hina Khan said that she would not say that it is not happening and suggested to wait for the official announcement.

For now, the makers of the show have released the first teaser of the show starring Erica Fernandez that has spread nostalgia among the fans. Dressed in a black suit paired with a red dupatta, the diva as on-screen Prerna can be seen romancing a male lead, whose identity has been concealed for now.

After the teaser was released, Erica shared it on her official Twitter handle and tweeted that it gives her Goosebumps. Thanking Ekta Kapoor for the opportunity, Erica stated that the nostalgia and excitement of being a part of this show cannot be expressed in words. The show will air on Star Plus from the month of August.

