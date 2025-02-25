Home
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘Baseless Gossip, Only Exaggeration’: Govinda’s Neice Aarti Singh Dismisses Actor’s Divorce Rumours With Wife Sunita Ahuja

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja became the talk of the town on Tuesday morning when rumors about their divorce after 37 years of marriage spread like wildfire. While the couple has not yet commented on the speculations, Govinda's niece, Arti Singh, has dismissed the news, calling it 'baseless gossip'.

‘Baseless Gossip, Only Exaggeration’: Govinda’s Neice Aarti Singh Dismisses Actor’s Divorce Rumours With Wife Sunita Ahuja

Govinda with his wife Sunita Ahuja


Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja became the talk of the town on Tuesday morning when rumors about their divorce after 37 years of marriage spread like wildfire. While the couple has not yet commented on the speculations, Govinda’s niece, Arti Singh, has dismissed the news, calling it ‘baseless gossip’.

Arti Singh Denies Divorce Claims

Arti, who is currently not in the city, spoke to News18 and refuted the claims, stating that they are completely untrue.

“They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years, so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get all such rumours from, completely untrue,” she stated.

She further urged people to stop spreading false news about the couple’s personal life.

“People should refrain from spreading misinformation about their personal lives. In fact, news about my divorce had also broken out for no reason. Such baseless gossip only creates unnecessary stress,” she added.

Govinda’s Secretary Refutes Rumours

Govinda’s secretary, Shashi Sinha, also denied the divorce rumours in an interview with ABP, saying the entire matter was being exaggerated.

“There is no truth to these reports. I always stay with Govinda Ji, and there is nothing like this. Sunita must have given some interviews, and someone must have exaggerated her words, which is why such news is spreading,” he said.

Allegations of Govinda’s Closeness with Actress

Some reports had suggested that Govinda’s growing friendship with a 30-year-old Marathi actress was the reason behind the speculated divorce. However, there has been no evidence to support these claims, and both Govinda and Sunita have not responded to such allegations.

Govinda and Sunita Living Separately But Still Together

A few days ago, Sunita Ahuja had revealed that she does not live under the same roof as Govinda. She stays in a bungalow right opposite his apartment with their children, Tina and Yashvardhan. She clarified that this arrangement was due to Govinda’s busy work schedule, which often extends late into the night.

 

“Nobody can separate us. I have a lot of fun with him. There are people who want to break homes more than outsiders. I won’t let anyone break homes,” she had said, adding that despite living separately, their love remains unchanged.

ALSO READ: Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

