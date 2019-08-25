Batla House Box Office Collection Day 10: John Abraham starrer performed well on Saturday, the film is still surviving on the box-office and receiving a satisfactory response from the audience in the second week.

Batla House Box Office Collection Day 10: John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House crossed 50 crores and still performing well on theatres on the second weekend of the release. The film clashed with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal. although mission Mangal is on the hike and about to cross 150 crores. The film Batla House bagged 77 crores till now, and makers are expecting a good response on Sunday too.

John Abraham starrer is based on the real incident happened in Jamia Nagar, Delhi and named it Operation Batla House. The film revolves around the encounter happened in that area against the agents of ISIS. The DGP Sanjay Singh has been accused of the fake encounter and has been dragged into controversies. John Abraham played the same character in the film where he tried to prove himself innocent.

Mrunal Thakur played opposite John Abraham, she looks adorable in the film. The actress played the role of Sanjay’s wife and supported him in all the situations, she guided him when the inspector got stuck in worst situations. John Abraham’s Batla House was released on August 15, Independence Day. Last year his film Satymev Jayate was equally satisfactory and love by the audience.

The actress Mrunal Thakur made her debut with the film Love Soniya, the film was not box-office hit but her performance was appreciated by many. After that, the actress has been seen with superstar Hrithik Roshan in the film Super 30. John Abraham had given fabulous films like Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Dhoom, Force 2, Pramanu, Madras Cafe, Jism, Dostana, New York, Race 2 and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App