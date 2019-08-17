Batla House box office collection day 2: John Abraham's film Batla House released two days back and has created a buzz at the box office with its collections. As per film critic Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 24.39 crore in two days.

Batla House box office collection day 2: After impressing the fans with Satyameva Jayate and Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham is back on-screen with his buzz in his recently released film Batla House. It is an action thriller film which released on Independence Day and gave a stiff competition to Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal.

The film is based on the crucial encounter of 2008–Operation Batla House. In the film, John Abraham plays the role of a police cop– ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who interrogates the entire incident and leaves no chance of showcase the truth behind. In the entire journey, he faces through a lot of obstacles but manages to unravel the truth behind the encounter.

Talking about the collections, the film performed well at the box office and earned Rs 15.55 crore on its first day. Further, on its day 2, the film earned Rs 8.84 crore. In all the film has earned Rs 24.39 crore.

#BatlaHouse faces the normal decline on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]… Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend… Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong *extended* weekend… Thu 15.55 cr [revised], Fri 8.84 cr. Total: ₹ 24.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

Watch the trailer of the film here–

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, the film performed brilliantly at the box office by opening with Rs 29.16 crore. On its second day, the film made Rs 17.28 crore with the total collection of Rs 46.44 crore in just two days.

On the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in comedy film Pagalpanti with costars – Anil Kapoor, Illeana D’Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on November 8, 2019. It is helmed by Anees Bazmee and will be bankrolled under the banners of Tseries and Panorama Studios.

