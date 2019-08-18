Batla House box office collection day 3: John Abraham's film Batla House released some days back and is currently creating a buzz at the box office. The film has till now earned Rs 35.29 crores in three days and it is expected that the collection of the film might raise in its first weekend.

Batla House box office collection day 3: After conquering the hearts last Independence Day with the film Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham has again created a buzz with another action thriller Batla House. The film released on Independence Day with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and has till now earned Rs 35.29 crores in 3 days.

Talking about the collections, the film opened by earning Rs 15.55 crore and earned Rs 8.84 crore on its first Friday. Overall, it is expected that the film will face competition with Mission Mangal at its first weekend and as per the recent tweet by film critic Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 10.90 crore. It is expected that the collection graph of the film might rise in the coming days.

Talking about the film, Batla House is an action-thriller film which is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and is inspired by not so popular encounter of 2008 in Jamia Nagar Delhi–Batla House Encounter case. The film features John Abraham in the role of ACP Sanjay Kumar and also featured Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Kranti Prakash Jha. Moreover, Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur also featured in the film alongside John Abraham as his on-screen wife.

#BatlaHouse shows substantial growth on Day 3… Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent… Should witness solid growth today [Sun]… Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr. Total: ₹ 35.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

Watch the trailer of the film–

The story mainly focusses on John Abraham’s character to prove that the encounter really happened. In an Interview, John Abraham revealed that he has full confidence regarding the content of the film and moreover his lucky charm Nora Fatehi also appears in the film in the song O Saki Saki. He also revealed that the entire team struggled really hard and left no stone unturned for the film. Moreover, while shooting it almost felt like he is in a real encounter.

Moreover, to portray his character in the best possible way, John and the director also met ACP Sanjeev Kumar and John also read Quran to better understand his character. Overall, the film received positive reviews from the critics as well as fans.

