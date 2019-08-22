Batla House Box office collection Day 7: John Abraham starrer continues to earn 60 crores in the box-office since day 7, the film refuses to slow down and going higher day by day, although the competition film Mission Mangal is growing well.

Batla House Box office collection Day 7: The John Abraham starrer hits the box-office with the commercial success of 63 crores on Day 7, makers are expecting the hike in the collection on the second weekend, however, the results will drop as the mega-budget film Saaho is about to release. The film has already faced tough competition with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal, although Batla House is fulfilling the need for success in theatres.

Batla House is made on the real incident happened in the Jamia Nagar, Delhi. It was a massive encounter popularly known as Operation Batla House. The encounter was done and being dragged under controversy, as the incident happened the DGP Sanjay Kumar targetted and has been called a traitor who did a fake encounter.

In the film, Mrunal Thakur played the role of Sanjay Kumar’s wife, where she has been seen as the constant supporter of her husband and motivates him on every stage of life. Mrunal characters were to stay calm and compensate for his husband’s anger. After the commercially successful Super 30 starring Hritik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur’s Batla house is going to be another blockbuster. The actor made her debut with Love Sonia, the film was not a commercial success be she has been appreciated for her remarkable performance.

After the blockbuster film Satyamev Jayate, John Abraham shined with the film Batla House after a year. The film has been released on Independence Day. Although critics do not give a good response to the film and saying it a monotonous story. Nora Fatehi made a phenomenal performance in the song O Saaki Saaki and is being appreciated for her remarkable dance moves.

The film is in the urge to earn more, it will be interesting to note that how will this weekend bring success for the two films, Batla House and Mission Mangal. It is a good space for films to earn more.

