Batla House box office collection prediction: Bollywood actor John Abraham is all set to create a buzz with another crime thriller–Batla House, which is directed by Nikkhil Advani and will release tomorrow. Considering the buzz around the film, it is expected that the film can earn Rs 10 crore on its opening day.

Batla House box office collection prediction: After impressing the fans with Satyameva Jayate and Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham is again up with another crime thriller film Batla House. The film is based on most-talked-about encounters by police–Operation Batla House of 2008. In the film, John Abraham portrays the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who is known for digging out the truth in his interrogations and is held responsible for showcasing the truth behind this encounter.

Apart from John Abraham, the film also features Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Kranti Prakash Jha and Rajesh Sharma in supporting roles and will hit the silver screens tomorrow on the occasion of Independence Day. The film is shot in Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Nepal and Jaipur and is directed by Nikkhil Advani.

It is predicted that the film will perform well the box office due to the story behind the film and moreover, Batla House proves to be the second collaboration of John Abrahan with the director Nikkhil after hit film Salaam-E-Ishq in 2007. Considering the buzz around the film, it is predicted that the film will make Rs 10 crore on its opening day.

Moreover, Batla House will also clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and both the desi boys are expected to bring an entertain storm this Independence Day by locking horns with their big releases. It is also expected that Akshay Kumar’s film may give tough competition to Batla House as it is based on a unique subject. The film is based on the journey of scientists from ISRO, who struggles hard for Mission Mars.

This is not the first time when the films of desi boys are facing a clash, last year on Independence Day, Akshay Kumar’s Gold released with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate and both the films performed well at the box office.

