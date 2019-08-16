Batla House box office collection Day 1: John Abraham starring Batla House has been released on Independence day, August 15. The movie is a great combination of Thriller and Patriotism, here is box-office collection of the film.

Batla House was released in theatres on August 15, 2019. The film was commercially successful on day 1 in the box-office. The film is a good blend of thriller and patriotism. The action drama is the ideal time to bang on Independence day. John Abraham made many comments before the release of the film, but he fulfilled every statement on the silver screens. The audience is very satisfied with the actors' performance.

John Abraham said that the film is not just a thriller and patriotism or about the true incident, it explores the big human story. His saying was right and his film made a big-collection of 14 crores on day 1. Makers seem happy with the earning of the film, their hard work paid off.

Mrunal Thakur also seems excited about the growth of the film, she is optimistic for upcoming days and enjoying the day1 collection. After super 30 this new actress bagged the fame and appreciation for two consecutive blockbusters. The actress is proud and promising to perform even better in her upcoming projects. Mrunal has made her debut with the film Love Sonia, and then she has been seen in a blockbuster film Super 30 opposite to Hritik Roshan.

The film premiere has clashed with multi-starrer Mission Mangal that includes Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and many more. It was really difficult to compete with a film that has the same base and such a strong star cast. But the film Batla House stands up on all the parameters.

John Abraham seems in the same kind of roles for a few years and the expectations were so high this time but the actor left no stone unturned. The film was based on true events of Batla House encounter operation that happened in Jamia Nagar, Dehli, which is aka Operation Batla House.

