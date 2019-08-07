Batla House: After teasing the audience with the trailer and the songs, the makers of the film have recently released the dialogue promo from the film. The 20-seconds video gives a sneak-peek into John Abraham's character DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. The film is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and will hit the theatres on August 15.

Batla House: John Abraham is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Batla House. The film is inspired by the real encounter– Operation Batla House that happened in 2008. It seems that John Abraham is much excited for the film as recently in an interview the actor revealed that apart from portraying the roles it felt like the real encounter. In the film, John Abraham appears in the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who decides to unravel the mystery behind the encounter at Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

After inciting the audience with posters, trailer, and songs, the makers recently revealed a dialogue promo which gives a sneak peek into the character of John Abraham and his efforts to showcase the truth behind the incident that brought civilians on roads to protest against the police and the politicians.

The action thriller film will hit the silver screens this Independence Day and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s science fiction Mission Mangal. The film is based on the struggles of scientists behind India’s first interplanetary expedition– Mars Orbiter Mission.

Watch the dialogue promo here–

In an interview, John Abraham opened up about the clash of the film and revealed that he has full confidence in the content of his film and the efforts of the entire team who has worked really hard to give it a shape of a real encounter. He further expressed that last year his film Satyameve Jayate performed well and garnered a lot of praises from the critics and fans so it is possible that Batla House also performs well.

The film is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and is bankrolled under the banners of T-series, Emmay Entertainment and John Abraham Entertainment. On the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in comedy flick Pagalpanti. The hardworking actor will share the screens with Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Illeana D’Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, and Kriti Kharbanda and will hit the silver screens on November 8.

