Batla House dialogue promo: Dialogue promo 9 released of John Abraham and Super 30 fame Mrunal Thakur's Batla House. The promo has been published on Youtube by T-series on August 10.

Batla House dialogue promo: John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House’s dialogue promo released on August 10. The actor is looking streaming on the actress but in another clip, he sounds emotional. As per the dialogue, viewers can predict that John Abraham is suffering from some allegations to which Mrunal is opposing and trying to keep him relax.

In the film, John Abraham is playing the lead role as inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur is playing opposite to him. In the promo, John Abraham is talking about the belief of people that he has lost, and Mrunal seems to calm him and ask him to how much people he would tell that what is right and what is wrong. The story seems thrilled and suspense with the essence of patriotism.

Batla House is releasing on August 15, 2019, particularly on independence day. The film is clashing with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal and Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted. All three films are based on the theme of patriotism and also based on true events. So, it will be interesting to see the performance of these films on box-office.

Batla House featuring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur also includes Manish Chaudhari, Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Sonam Arora, Alok Pandey, and Faizan Khan. Nora Fatehi is also roped in a song O Saki Saki. The film is directed by Nikhil Advani in a span of total 50 days.

After the action blast of Batla house, John Abraham will be seen in Hindi comedy film Pagalpanti starring Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi. Mrunal Thakur made her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia and then she has been seen with Hritik Roshan in blockbuster Super 30, she has not declared about her other projects till now.

