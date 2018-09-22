Batla House first look: The first look poster of John Abraham's upcoming movie Batla House was unveiled by the makers of the upcoming movie that will hit the theatres on Independence day, next year. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the action-thriller is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Batla House first look: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the first look poster of John Abraham’s upcoming movie Batla House. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. Abraham has joined hands with Satyameva Jayate makers yet again for the action thriller which will be shot in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal. Batla House will release on August 15, next year.

Team #SatyamevaJayate join hands again… First look poster of Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham’s #BatlaHouse… Directed by Nikkhil Advani… Starts mid-Oct 2018… Will be filmed in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal… 15 Aug 2019 release #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/kjw0ZYzix2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2018

