Batla House first look: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the first look poster of John Abraham’s upcoming movie Batla House. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. Abraham has joined hands with Satyameva Jayate makers yet again for the action thriller which will be shot in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal. Batla House will release on August 15, next year.
