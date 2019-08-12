Batla House: Bollywood actor John Abraham is currently much-excited for his film Batla House. Recently, the actor revealed the reason for reading the Quran for the film. Read the entire details below–

Batla House: Bollywood actor John Abraham is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry. After impressing the audience with crime-thriller film–Satyameva Jayate and Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham is back on-screens with another intriguing story– Batla House. The film is inspired by not so famous encounter of 2008–Operation Batla House. The film narrates the hidden reality behind the encounter which took place in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. In the film, John Abraham plays the lead role of Police commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

In the film, Yadav takes up the responsibility of the operation and leaves no stone unturned to investigate the entire matter. The film is helmed by Nikkhil Advani, who is best known for films like Patiala House, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Katti Batti. To understand and get into the skin of the character, both the director and actor met Yadav and spent some time with him. Reports revealed that Yadav read Quran to understand the people whom he interrogates.

In an interview, John Abraham revealed that he also read the Quran for the film, to learn certain things and to cite a few verses. He revealed that it is important to understand the thought process of the person you are talking too.

Here is the trailer of the film–

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma and Kranti Prakash in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on August 15 and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s science-fiction Mission Mangal. The film is based on scientists journey behind Mars Orbiter Mission and features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharmin Joshi in lead roles.

Meanwhile, John Abraham will also be seen in comedy film Pagalpanti with actors Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Arshad Warsi in lead roles.

