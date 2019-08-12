Batla House: The film is going to release this Independence day, on which John Abraham says that it is not just the story of a controversial encounter, this film is going to explore a big human story.

Batla House: The actor John Abraham opens up on his upcoming thriller Batla House that is based on a true incident popularly known as Operation Batla House. The incident happened in 2008, Jamia Nagar, Delhi. The incident was dragged under controversies, and one of the police inspectors was charged by saying he did the fake encounter. John is playing the role of that DCP named Sanjay Kumar in the film Batla House.

John Abraham is proud to perform this character, and he said that this is not just a story of a controversial encounter, it is beyond that. He added that this film is going to explore the big human story. The film is releasing this Independence day alongside Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal and Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted.

The film is directed by Nikhil Advani and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, John Abraham. The Film is starring Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham, Ravi Kishan, Nohra Fatehi, Kranti Prakash Jha, Sonam Arora, and Rajesh Sharma.

The plot of the film revolves around the Batla House incident and focuses on the reality of this incident, earlier, Mrunal Thakur opens up and said that she felt euphoria while doing this film, she added that the director had put a lot of efforts and made a lot of research to accomplish this film. The actors are quite nervous because of the high expectations of the viewers.

The song of this film has also gone viral, Nohra Fatehi made a cameo appearance in the song O Saki Saki, another song was very emotional and depicting the departure of a police officer from his wife, the song has titled Rula Diya. Makers will soon release the rest of the songs.

