Based on one of the most controversial encounters in India Batla House is set to release on August 15 and film has already grabbed a lot of attention from the viewers and the actor of the film John Abraham is excited for the release of the film and he said in an interview that Batla House is just not a film but a story of trauma that DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav faced during the time of his duty due to various political agendas actor further added that in such cases we only focus effect on a person’s professional life but what mostly gets affected is mental health and in the film also focuses to show Sanjay Yadav’s mental state to the audience.

Batla House encounter has been one of the most controversial encounters and how this incident changed the life of our lead character Sanjeev Kumar which is played by John Abraham. The film has shown how he was mentally affected and suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and how most of the people suffer from it and even film has mostly focused on it.

Batla House is a film directed by Nikkhil Advani and is based on a controversial encounter that took place in New Delhi’s Jamia Nagar in 2008, John is playing the lead in the film that is DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav who headed the Batla House encounter.

Bhushan Kumar(co-producer of the film) says that through the film they are trying to show the audience that how police suffer from the issues like PTSD during their duty and John’s character is the most crucial one to show this.

Director Nikkhil Advani concluded by saying that films like Batla House are important as it raises such issues which are important to come in the public’s eye.

