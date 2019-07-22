Batla House: John Abraham recently shared a BTS video which showcases the making of the film Batla House. The film is inspired by 2008 encounter Operation Batla House and will hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019, with Akshay Kumar's film Mission Mangal.

Batla House: Bollywood actor John Abraham is counted amongst the most talented actors who is best known for his action-packed performances in films. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Batla House which is based on 2008 encounter Operation Batla House. Recently, the makers of the film released a behind the scenes video of the making of the film.

In the video, John Abraham expressed himself quoting that the film is based on a very sensitive subject which was needed to be told. The actor revealed that while shooting for the film, the entire team felt the film to be a real encounter. Batla House is not just based on action it is action with emotions.

Further, the actor also added that the main hero behind the film is the director Nikkhil Advani who himself got into the sequences and then supervised the entire team. The film will also face a clash with Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal, which is science fiction, based on the story of scientists of ISRO and their struggles for India’s biggest space mission Mars Orbiter Mission. Earlier, Saaho was also supposed to hit the screens on August 15 but recently, the makers changed the release date to August 30, 2019.

Talking about the film, Batla House also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Alok Panday and Manish Chaudhari in supporting roles. Moreover, dancing sensation Nora Fatehi will also appear in the film in a special appearance in the song O Saki Saki.

