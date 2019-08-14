Batla House movie review: The Best way to celebrate Independence Day is to go watch this hit movie starring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The movie is high on patriotism and will help you understand the real Batla House Encounter case of 2008.

Batla House movie review: From the highs and lows, John Abraham is back again with another patriotic movie Batla House, based on the Batla House encounter which took place few days after the serial bombing in Delhi in 2008. The movie is a fictional representation of the series of events which took place during the operation Batla House. From innumerable controversies to the nail-biting story, the movie Batla House starring John Abraham is a must watch!

We all know by now that John Abraham has a thing for patriotic movies, from last year August 15 release Satyamev Jayate to now Batla House, Abraham makes sure to give his best performance in such high on patriotism movies. Well, without any further delay lets take a look at what the movie holds for you. Based on true events of 2008, the movie apart from John Abraham stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Nora Fatehi and many more stars in lead roles.

John Abraham in the movie will essay the role of ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who is an encounter specialist and is being blamed by politicians and the public for conducting a fake encounter. The gripping tale takes us through heartbreaks, death of fellow colleagues to how the things unfolded in the end. By the looks of it, John Abraham is in his home territory and has given his best performance till date in this weekend release.

Check out the trailer of the film here:

What comes as a surprising revelation is that Nora Fatehi who is best known for her belly dancing moves and item songs will be seen acting for a few minutes during the second half and has made her proper Bollywood debut with Batla House.

Check out her song O Saki Saki from the movie Batla House here:

