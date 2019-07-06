Batla House trailer release date: John Abraham's much-awaited upcoming flick Batla House movie trailer is all set to release on July 10, 2019. The film revolves around the real event known as Operation Batla House that took place on September 19, 2008. Check out the teaser of the film here.

Batla House trailer release date: John Abraham’s upcoming film Batla House trailer release date has been confirmed. Yes, the trailer of the much-awaited film revolving around the true event that took place a decade ago on September 19, 2008, known as the Operations Batla House is all set to release on July 10, 2019.

According to the Bollywood release schedule, Batla House will hit the theatres on August 15 this year and is directly going to clash with other two big-budget films like Sahoo starring Bahubali actor Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal.

The John Abraham film has created a buzz much before its announcement. The actor even shared a poster along with the message regarding the release of the trailer and its clash with two upcoming big films through his official social media handle. John Abraham wrote, “Aur iss encounter se shuru hua #BatlaHouse investigation. Watch the truth unfold in #BatlaHouseTrailerOn10thJuly”

In the film, John Abraham will step into the character of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who had initiated the encounter.

