Batla House: Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur speaks about her new learning during the making of Batla House, she reveals the challenges she faced to make her role as DCP's wife.

Batla House: Mrunal Thakur is a new face to Bollywood but she has made her presence with her remarkable performances. The actor has recently shared her experience of the shooting of her upcoming film Batla House, she found the role difficult but tried hard to perform well. The film is featuring John Abraham opposite to Mrunal Thakur, Mrunal is excited about the launch the film with John after the huge success of Super 30 starring Hritik Roshan.

Mrunal shared some on-set experience, she tells that in one of the shots, the director asked her to dismantle the gun but she had never handled the gun before. The most challenging part was to deliver dialogue by putting the bullets inside the gun, and have to look into the camera only. It was very difficult to manage all the things together, but she learned and performed remarkably.

She also learned to operate a gun, and how DCP’s wife should behave like. In the real incident of Batla House, DCP Sanjay’s wife played an important role and performing that with the same spirit and enthusiasm it was very difficult. Mrunal says this story is very special for her because the director has done too much research before the film and it is going to be the truth for many who don’t even know about this major incident happened in the capital.

Batla House is based on a true story, it is known as Operation Batla House, the incident happened in 2008 in near Jamia Nagar. In this incident, DCP Sanjay Kumar leads his team for the encounter of the terrorist. After the incident happened, it has been snatched under many controversies. The politicians were drag and even Sanjay Singh was alleged for the false encounter.

The film Batla House is directed by Nikhil Advani featuring Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham, the film is releasing on August 15. Actor Mrunal Thakur was last seen in blockbuster Super 30 and made her debut in Love Sonia, she has been appreciated by many directors and actors for her phenomenal work.

