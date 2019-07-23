Batla House new poster: Bollywood actor John Abraham has shared a new poster on Batla House on his Instagram. Slated to hit the silver screens on August 15, Batla House will clash with Mission Mangal at the box office.

Batla House new poster: Bollywood actor John Abraham is all set to be back on the silver screens with another film on a patriotic and relevant subject. Inspired by 2008 Operation Batla House, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan among many others and is slated for an Independence Day release. To raise excitement around the film release, John has shared a new poster of the film.

With grim expressions and tense body language, the latest poster of Batla House is high on emotions and theatrics. Sharing the poster on his profile, John wrote that the amount of money a government gives for killing a terrorist is equivalent to the amount a traffic policeman earns in one week. Meanwhile, the tagline on the poster reads ‘Know The Truth’.

On the day of its release date, Batla House will clash with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Mission Mangal. Reacting to the clash, Akshay Kumar had earlier said at the trailer launch that as John stated that make some noise for Desi Boys. There are only 52 weeks a year and more than 100 film releases. They are friends so there is no problem in their films releasing simultaneously. Nobody can be blamed for this. Currently, there are 2-3 films releasing together but the number could increase in the future.

The trailer of Batla House released earlier this month and garnered a mixed reaction on social media. While many felt that Batla House trailer is going be John’s best film till date, some also expressed that John has been doing similar kind of films in recent times. Nora Fatehi’s song O Saki Saki from the film also generated a mixed response. After Batla House, John Abraham will be seen in upcoming films like Pagalpanti and Attack.

