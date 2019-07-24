Batla House new poster: John Abraham is currently much excited for his upcoming film Batla House and has recently shared a new intriguing poster from the film. Take a look at the new poster–

Batla House new poster: Bollywood actor John Abraham is among the most talented actors who is known for his action rich performances in his films. Currently, the actor is all set for his upcoming film Batla House which unravels the real story behind 2008 encounter called Operation Batla House. In the film, John Abraham plays the role of a police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who plays a main role in the encounter.

Recently, the makers also revealed a new poster of the film featuring John Abraham in intense looks with a bullet in his hand. Moreover, one can also see the Indian flag in the backdrop of the poster.

It seems that the entire team of Batla House is much excited for the film and is leaving no chance to incite the audience with the posters, teaser and the trailer. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film will release on August 15, 2019, with Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal.

Talking about the film, Batla House is an action thriller film which also features Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur, Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Kranti Prakash Kha, Alok Panday in supporting roles. Moreover, the film also features dancing sensation Nora Fatehi in an item song titled O Saki Saki.

Recently, John Abraham also shared a BTS video of the film where the actor explained the entire incident behind the making of the film. Moreover, the actor also revealed that the main hero behind the film is the director who himself trained the cast of the film.

Check out the video here–

