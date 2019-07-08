Batla House new poster: Bollywood actor John Abraham is all set for his upcoming cop drama film Batla House. Recently, the makers of the film released another poster from the film featuring John Abraham as a cop. Take a look at the poster–

Batla House new poster: After quenching the thirst of the fans with action thriller film Romeo Akbar Walter, Bollywood actor John Abraham is all set to for another cop-investigative drama Batla House. The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani and the story of the film is inspired by Operation Batla House of 2008. After releasing a 26-second teaser a few days back, the actor has shared another poster of the film.

In the poster, John Abraham looks fearless as a cop. With a gun in his hand and fierce looks, John Abraham is looking like a dedicated cop in the poster. In the film, John Abraham plays a lead role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who is a police officer. Moreover, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, Ravi Krishan, Faizan Khan and Alok Pandey in supporting roles.

Moreover, Dancing queen Nora Fatehi will also feature in the film in an item song. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on this Independence Day. The film is likely to face stiff competition from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho and Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal.

With the poster, the makers also announced that the trailer of the film will be out on July 10, 2019. A few minutes back, John Abraham released another teaser from the film. It seems that the actor is much excited for the cop drama and is leaving no stone unturned to tease the fans with its posters and teasers.

Take a look at the posters and the teasers–

