Batla House new poster: Bollywood action king John Abraham is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Batla House. It seems that the actor is much excited and wants the entire nation to know the reality behind the encounter in 2008 in Delhi. Recently, the makers have unveiled another poster from the action-thriller which features both professional and personal look of the lead star John Abraham.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is based on Operation Batla House which took place in 2008 in Delhi. In the film, John Abraham plays the role of a police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and will share the screens with Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Krabti Prakash Jha and Faizan Khan in supporting roles. To incite the audience, the makers of the film are leaving no chance to promote the film and keep teasing them with posters, teasers and songs from the film.

The action thriller film will hit the silver screen on August 15. Moreover, the film will also clash with Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal with costars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha as scientists who played an important role in India’s mission to Mars.

To quench the thirst of fans, dancing sensation Nora Fatehi will also appear in Batla House in a special appearance in the song O Saki Saki. In an interview, John Abraham revealed that Nora Fatehi is a lucky charm for his films as she earlier appeared in Dilbar song in John Abraham’s film Satyameva Jayate.

