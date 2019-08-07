Batla House: Popular dancer Nora Fatehi gives the unmissable expression to promote the film Batla House, shares a scary pose picture on Instagram handle. Check it out.

Batla House: Dancer Nora Fatehi says she is very excited for the film which stars John Abraham. Nora Fatehi will appear in the remake of the song O Saki, O Saki. The song has already crossed 109 million views on YouTube.

Nora Fatehi shared a picture of her posing with the film poster where she can be seen feigning fear. The text with the post read: haters gonna say its fake, 8 days to go Batla House i.e. August 5, mark the date make sure u book ur tickets #norafatehi #BatlaHouse #OSakiSaki.

Her fans have given a remarkable response with thousands of hearts to the post and showered her with thousands of star-struck comments.

Batla House is said to be based on real events. The John Abraham film is to release on August 15, 2019. The film revolves around the encounter at Batla House in September 2008 when a Delhi Police Special Cell team raided to apprehend alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorists, a week or so after the Delhi blasts of that year. Delhi Police Special Cell Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was martyred in the encounter in which 3 terrorists were killed.

John Abraham will play ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the film. The film is creating buzz on social media and John Abraham fans seem to be excited for the movie. Abraham will be supported by Mrunal Thakur as Nandita Yadav, the wife of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kisan is also featured in the film.

Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani and the film’s release clashes with Akshay Kumar’s space film Mission Mangal on Independence Day.

