Batla House poster: John Abraham is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Batla House. Recently, the lead actor shared another poster of the film, ahead of the trailer. The poster features John Abraham as DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Take a look at the poster–

Batla House poster: Bollywood actor John Abraham is all set for his upcoming film Batla House which is an action thriller and will hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019. The film is based on the operation Batla House which took place in 2008. In the film, John Abraham plays the role of a police officer who takes up the responsibility of the operation. Apart from John Abraham, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj and Kranti Prakash Jha in supporting roles.

Recently, the lead actor shared a poster of the film which features John Abraham who looks intense in the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. With the posters, the makers also announced that the trailer of the film will be out today out at 2 pm. Talking about the encounter, it took place in 2008 where two suspects were killed, others were arrested and some escaped. During the encounter, the chief specialist Mohan Chand Sharma also lost his life.

To order to incite the audience, the makers have also released various teasers and promos to hint the audience about the story of the film. The film is among the highly anticipated films of the year as it centres around a sensitive story.

Moreover, Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur will also appear in the film in the role of John Abraham’s on-screen wife. The film will also face stiff competition from Saaho with lead actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and Mission Mangal with stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. Moreover, the much-awaited web series Sacred Games season 2 will also premiere on August 15.

