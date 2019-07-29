The all-new poster of John Abraham-starrer Batla House has been released by the makers of the movie. The film has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and has been backed by Bhushan Kumar.

Bollywood hunk John Abraham has dropped another intriguing poster of his upcoming movie Batla House which is slated to hit the silver screen on Independence Day—August 15 this year. In the latest poster shared by John Abraham, we see him as a fierce cop with an aggressive look and the poster says encounter terror on August 15!

The film is based on the Batla House encounter case which took place on September 19, 2008, where apparently the Indian Mujahideen terrorists had taken shelter and later two of the terrorists dies in the Batla House encounter while one managed to escape. There were many controversies surrounding this encounter as many called it fake.

Batla House has been helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, and John Abraham. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Manish Chaudhari, Rajesh Sharma, Kranti Prakash Jha and Faizan Khan in supporting roles.

Bollywood dancing sensation Nora Fatehi will also be seen in a special item song O Saki Saki in the film which has already been breaking the Internet and will soon cross 100 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

The movie is slated to hit the big screen on August 15 and will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal which will also be releasing on the same date. The movie also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, and Sonakshi Sinha and this is the second time when it will be Akshay Kumar vs John Abraham at the box office.

In 2018, their movies Gold and Stayameva Jayate faced a box office clash. John Abraham, who was last seen in Romeo Akbar Walter, will also be seen in Pagalpanti, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda in key roles and the film is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

