Batla House release date to be postponed: A plea has been filed against John Abraham's Batla House, it states that the film release may affect the ongoing case In Batla House encounter, the release date might be postponed but no such confirmation has been given yet.

Batla House release date to be postponed: John Abraham’s upcoming movie Batla House is set to hit the theatres on August 15 but as per reports a plea has been filed against the film alleging the makers to change the release date as it claims that the film will affect the Batla House Encounter hearing. The plea furthermore stated that the court discharges their duties in a free and fair manner and the decision won’t be affected by the movie but the release of the movie will somehow affect the outcome of the trial.

The Batla House movie shows the encounter which took place after a few weeks of Delhi serial bomb blasts. The plea requested the makers to shift the release date as it can prejudice the concerned trial as there have been efforts made to connect the two dots-Batla Huse encounter and Delhi Serial Bomb blasts. The plea was registered in Delhi High court on August 13, 2019. The movie Batla House is based on true events that show the infamous Batla House encounter.

The hearing of Batla House Encounter has been adjourned till August 13, 2019, and Justice Vibhu Bakhru has aked the registered plea complainant to file an additional affidavit as to why would the movie release affect the hearing and outline the connection between Batla House encounter case and the movie scenes. It the affidavit makes sense, the court will ask the makers to shift the date from August 15, 2019, as per the plea but if not, release date stays the same.

The movie Batla House will be clashing with John Abraham’s Desi Boyz costar Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal on August 15, 2019. The story of Batla House revolves around a police officer- Sanjeev Yadav who has 79 encounters, 33 cases, 22 convictions, and 9 gallantry awards and 1 accusation registered against him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App