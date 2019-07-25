Batla House song Rula Diya: Bollywood stars John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur have currently created a buzz with the latest track titled Rula Dena of their upcoming film Batla House. The song is sung by Ankit Tiwari and Dhvani Bhanushali and is written by Prince Dubey. Watch the song here–

Batla House song Rula Diya: After impressing the fans with action thriller films like Satyameva Jayate and Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham is all set for his upcoming film Batla House. After inciting the fans with the teaser, trailer and posters, the makers have released another track from the film titled Rula Dena. The song is sung by Ankit Tiwari and Dhvani Bhanushali and captures all the moments of heartbreak. The song is written by Prince Dubey and is composed by Ankit Tiwari.

Talking about the song, it throws light on John Abraham’s character DCP Sanjeev Kumar, who feels himself trap between professional duties and his love life. After creating a buzz with the action in the teasers and posters, the makers have now released an emotional track which is a flashback to the good times of John and his wife Mrunal which they together spent.

With soothing music and emotional track, the track has impressed the fans and has garnered massive views on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

Talking about the film, Batla House is based on the real encounter–Operation Batla House that took place in 2008 in Delhi. Apart from John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, the film also features Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Kranti Prakash, Sonam Arora, Manish Chaudhari in supporting roles. Moreover, dancing sensation Nora Fatehi is all set to sizzle the screens as the diva will appear in an item number titled O Saki Saki.

Batla House will also face a clash with Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal, which is based on the journey of scientists and their hidden story behind India’s biggest space mission to Mars. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharmin Joshi in lead roles. Both the films are set to release on August 15, 2019. Earlier Saaho was also supposed to release on August 15, but due to some reason, the makers of the film postponed the release date of the film to August 30.

Have a look at the posters–

https://www.instagram.com/accounts/activity/

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App