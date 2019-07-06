Batla House teaser: Bollywood actor John Abraham is all set to enthrall the audience with yet another powerful performance in his upcoming film Batla House. To raise excitement for the trailer launch on July 10, the makers of the film have released a teaser. Batla House will release on August 15, 2019.

Batla House teaser: With films like Parmanu, Satyamev Jayate and Romeo Akbar Walter, it seems like John Abraham has found his niche in the Bollywood film industry. This Independence Day, the actor will be back on the big screen with his film Batla House and it promises another thriller experience. Inspired by 2008’s Operation Batla House, John Abraham will be seen as DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Ahead of the trailer release on July 10, the makers of the film have released a teaser today that keep you glued to the screens. Establishing the tone of the film, Batla house teaser shows with an encounter between two boys who are hidden in a small house and the police. One can also see a glimpse of John’s cop avatar in the teaser. It also leaves the audience with a question, ” What happened in Batla House”. Needless to say, the teaser has raised a lot of expectations from the trailer.

Along with John Abraham, Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Prakash Raj among many others. A new poster of the film has also been released. The tagline on the poster reads that a house was identified and a masterplan was constructed of a fake encounter. Earlier, John Abraham had shared his first look from the film and said that Batla House is the story of India’s most controversial cop. He added that 9 minutes that took 8 years to be resolved changed his life forever.

Check out John Abraham-starrer Batla House’s posters here:

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House is bankrolled under the banner of T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and John Abraham Entertainment. Slated for a release on August 15, the film will clash with Prabhas’s film Saaho and Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu’s Mission Mangal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App