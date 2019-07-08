Batla House teaser: Batla House teaser starring John Abraham in lead role is finally out! The teaser gives us more glimpses from the story of Operation Batla House and raises the excitement bar more! Check out the teaser inside.

Batla House teaser: John Abraham is all set to uncover truth behind 2008 Delhi encounter!

Batla House teaser: Posted a few minutes back, John Abraham has shared another glimpse from his upcoming movie Batla House based on Delhi’s 2008 terrorist encounter. He captioned his post as Endless protests across the nation and endless accusations later, the search for the truth till continues.

The video has already crossed 65k views and the comments section is pouring with compliments from his fans who are eagerly waiting to see him as a cop. The video gives a sneak peek of John’s character in the movie and is enough to create anticipation about his intense look as DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. The teaser concludes by saying in 2008 a few gunshots created many stories, eleven years later we bring you the real story.

Apart from John Abraham the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur as Sanjeev’s wife, Ravi Kishan as KK, Manish Chaudhari, Prakash Raj as Mohan Kumar, Sonam Arora, Sahidur Rahman, Kranti Prakash Jha, Alok Pandey, Faizan Khan, Niranhan Jadhao, Chirag Katrecha, Yatharth Kansal, and Nora Fatehi.

Without any further delay lets check out the teaser here:

For the unaware, officially known as operation Batla House, the terrorist encounter took place on September 19, 2008, in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. The encounter was to kill two suspected terrorists- Atif Ameen, and Mohammad Sajid. Encounter specialist and Delhi police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma too was killed during the accident.

The trailer of the film will release on July 10, 2019, and the movie will hit the silver screens on independence day, August 15.

