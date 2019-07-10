Batla House trailer audience and celebrity reaction: John Abraham-starrer Batla House is one of the most awaited films of 2019. As the film gears for a release on August 15, the makers of the film released the trailer of the film today and it has garnered praises from the film critics as well as the audience.

The wait for the much-awaited trailer of Batla House starring John Abraham is finally out. Based against the backdrop of 2008 Operation Batla, Batla House has been directed Nikkhil Advani and bankrolled by T Series, Emmay Entertainment and John Abraham Entertainment. Along with featuring John Abraham as a fierce cop, the trailer also introduces the characters of supporting actors like Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj, Manish Chaudhari, Nora Fatehi and many more.

Released just a while ago, the trailer has managed to impress the critics and social media users. Looking at the trailer, fans have said that Batla House is a sure shot blockbuster and John Abraham has managed to give his career’s performance.

Film critic Sumit Kadel praised Batla House trailer on Twitter and called it Zabardast. Calling it John Abraham career’s finest act, Sumit has remarked that the film would surely make an impact. Meanwhile, Film critic Girish Johar said a lot without saying much as he tweeted watch out.

Take a look at Batla House trailer’s audience and celebrity reaction:

massively intriguing!!! Congratulations to my fellow and close greenlawners for telling this narrative with flair! @nikkhiladvani @madhubhojwani @monishaadvani ! On point Nikhil and top form!! And to my dearest friend @TheJohnAbraham!! You are superb!!!!! https://t.co/IDQq6XMmSA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 10, 2019

#BatlaHouseTrailer ZABARDAST. Absolutely fantastic trailer, looks like @TheJohnAbraham has delivered his career finest act. Film would surely make a impact. Welll done team #BatlaHouse . https://t.co/XIALfrHCyE — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 10, 2019

#Batlahousetrailer is amazing it is truly capable of earning huge audience @TheJohnAbraham Sir you are winning our hearts.This would be my first watch at 15th August. Thankyou @TSeries and team for this present. — Akash Pandey (@akashpandey373) July 10, 2019

@TheJohnAbraham I have seen #BatlaHouseTrailer and I think it's biggest film of ur career.

It will become king of our hearts.

Love u…. — Sandeep Babu Yadav (@SandeepBabuYad1) July 10, 2019

Interestingly, this Independence Day will witness the biggest cinematic clash of 2019. On the day of its release, John Abraham’s Batla House will clash with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Saaho and Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu’s film Mission Mangal. Netflix India’s much-anticipated series Sacred Games 2 will also start streaming on August 15.

