Batla House trailer: Based on a real-life story labeled untrue, John Abraham shows what went behind the real incident. From Political scenarios to protests to everything that happened in real life, the movie Batla house is based on 2008 terrorist encounter who had taken shelter in Batla House locality.

Batla House trailer: Batla House encounter of 2008 officially known as Batla House operation took place on September 19, 2008, against a group of terrorists who were situated at Batla house locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. The operation was conducted against two suspects- Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid, they were killed with two more in an encounter, one arrested and one escaped.

To show the story behind the Batla House encounter, John Abraham has once again taken up Patriotism genre after the success of his prior films Parmanu, Satyameva Jayate, and Romeo Akbar Walter. The Batla House encounter was carried off by Delhi police after receiving news of terrorist situated in Batla House locality. The incident took place after five serial blasts on September 13, 2008, that hit Delhi and killed 30 people and injured thousands.

As the trailer of the movie is out, it shows how John Abraham, who plays the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav was called a traitor for faking an encounter which took lives of many. The aftermath of Batla House encounter raised many accusations against Delhi police by various politicians and media personnel who called the encounter fake. Midway during the trailer, we will also hear- Government is unstable don’t do anything, which shows the condition of government in 2009.

Check out the trailer here:

The movie Batla House is inspired by a true event which was called untrue. Apart from John Abraham, the movie will also star Nora Fatehi in an item song, Mrunal Thakur as Sanjeev’s wife, Ravi Kishan as KK, Manish Chaudhari as commissioner, Prakash Raj as Mohan Kumar, Sonam Arora, and many more in lead roles.

