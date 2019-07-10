Batla House trailer: Bollywood actor John Abraham is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Batla House. Recently, the trailer of the film released where Nora Fatehi can be seen sharing the screens with John Abraham. Take a look at the first look of Nora Fatehi from the film–

Batla House trailer: Finally, the trailer of the much-awaited film Batla House has released and has created a huge buzz on the Internet. With strong dialogues, thrill and action, the trailer of the film is a complete pack of entertainment. Moreover, the trailer also released the first look of the dancing diva Nora Fatehi. This time Nora Fatehi will not only feature in the item song, but she will also share the screens with John Abraham and will be a portraying a lead role in the film.

In the film, John Abraham plays the lead role as DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who revisits the Operation Batla House in 2008. Apart from John Abraham, the film also features Mrunal Thakur in the role of John Abraham’s love interest. In the starting of the trailer, John Abraham is spotted in a bulletproof jacket and heartlessly gun downs all the suspects who are merely students. It seems that John Abraham is in his full form and is trying his best to do justice to his character.

Apart from John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi, the film also features Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj, Manish Chaudhari, Sonam Arora, Sahidur Rahman and Nirajan Jadhao in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019.



Batla House is among the highly anticipated films which is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell, Monisha Advani and John Abraham. Moreover, it is also expected that the film can also face competition from Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor and Telugu star Prabhas and Mission Mangal film that features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Joshi, Nithya Menen in lead roles.

