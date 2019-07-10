Batla House trailer: Bollywood star John Abraham is all set for his upcoming film Batla House. After creating a buzz with the teaser and the posters, finally, the makers have released the trailer of the film. Watch the video here–

Batla House trailer: After experimenting with the patriotic genre films like Dishoom, Satyameva Jayate, Romeo Akbar Walter now, John Abraham once again has put up the same sleeve with his upcoming film Batla House. After creating curiosity among the audience with the posters as well as the teasers, the makers of the film have finally released the trailer of the film. In the trailer, John Abraham looks fierce and intense in the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who takes up the responsibility of the encounter at Batla House in Jamia Nagar in Delhi in 2008.

Starting from thrill, action to suspense, the trailer is a complete package of entertainment. Moreover, the voiceovers in the trailer further make it more intense to understand the controversial 2008 case. Apart from John Abraham, the trailer also features Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur who further adds glamour to it.

Batla House is directed by Nikhil Advani and is bankrolled under the banners of T-series, John Abraham Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment and will be distributed by PVR Pictures and Panorama Studios. The film will hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019. Apart from Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham, the film also features Ravi Kishan, Prakash Jha, Kranti Prakash Jha, Alok Panday and Manish Chaudhari in supporting roles.

Moreover, the film can also face stiff competition from much-anticipated film Saaho which features Telugu star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mission Mangal as both the films will also release on August 15, 2019.

