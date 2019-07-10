Batla house trailer review: The trailer of John Abraham-starrer Batla House has just been unveiled and it looks like John Abraham is back in his action-packed avatar.

Batla house trailer review: The much-anticipated movie trailer of John Abraham’s upcoming movie Batla House has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film and it is totally standing up to the expectation of fans. The trailer shows powerful action-packed sequences, a path-breaking performance by John Abraham who is totally nailing the role of a fierce, brave and honest cop and the background score will send shivers down your spine.

The strong narration by the director is another great element in the movie. Batla House is based on the true incident from 2008 when an encounter took place in Batla House, New Delhi where allegedly Indian Mujahideen terrorists were hiding and after the operation, Delhi Police’s encounter specialist was martyred.

However, many said that it was a fake encounter and an enquiry commission was demanded by protesters. Batla House has been helmed by critically acclaimed director Nikkhil Advani and has been backed by The movie has been backed by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and co-produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham and Sandeep Leyzell.

The film also stars Nrunal Thakur who is playing the role of John Abraham’s wife in the movie and also stars Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj, and Kranti Prakash Jha in supporting roles.

The trailer of Batla House has created a lot of buzz on social media and the movie is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15, Independence Day. Batla House will also face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and Prabhas’s Saaho.

