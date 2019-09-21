Today, the Batman turns 80, the character who is not the person that he is underneath but defines himself by what he does, here we have all the information to set you on the roller-coaster of emotions of your favourite fictional character Batman.

Batman turns 80 today, the character which is famous for his immense role and have fans of all age wearing an imaginary cape. The character was created in 1939 by Bob Cane and Bill Finger. Batman made his first appearance in DC and is a fictional superhero who is always on the rescue to save the city.

The character of Batman has been played by several ionic actors like George Clooney, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton and the newbie in the generation of playing batman was Ben Affleck. And now, Robert Pattinson is all set to mark his role as the new Batman.

Bruce Wayne holds the secret identity of Batman and rescues the Gotham City in his Batman role and fights against the crime when in need, the superhero is always on the rescue.

In 1960 the character of Batman was showcased in the Batman TV series, Adam West played the role of Batman in that TV show and after the show, there was a film also made on Batman in that era.

In 1989, Batman’s character came with a Dark Knight Trilogy, the film was directed by Tim Burton and the character of Batman was played by Michael Keaton. In 2005, Christian Bale came up with the role and was starred in the film Batman begins and fans got to know how the character Batman came up to be the superhero.

In 2008, the year of Batman’s Dark Knight which showcased the legendary villain Heath Ledger as the Joker after the huge hit of the film Batman VS Superman was on the grounds and gave the audience to crunch on something.

Matt Reeves is going to direct the upcoming Batman film with Robert Pattinson who will show the young Batman and his detective abilities and the film is in its pre-production stage and it is clear that the film does not have much of Batman thrill in it.

