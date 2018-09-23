Batti Gul Meter Chalu is in theatres and the movie has already bagged in positive reviews from the massive audience. The film that was released on September 21, was helmed by Shree Narayan Singh. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nitin Chandrachud Shree Narayan Singh, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti, Batti Gul Meter Chalu stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Yami Gautam, Sushmita Mukherjee, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Farida Jalal. Based on the social issue of electricity supply and theft in India, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is expected to garner 15 crore on its third day of release.

Film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar in an interview with The Indian Express was noted saying that the desi stories often connect well with the audience especially when it is based on social issues like water or electricity supply or domestic violence which are faced by commoners daily. Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s plot of showing how a common man fights against the power distribution companies is pulling the massive audience to watch the film. According to Johar, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will receive a positive outcome at the box office collection because of the perfect combination of good cast and director.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection day 3 LIVE Updates:

